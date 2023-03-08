Video shows pickup truck during Broward chase that ended in fatal police shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a silver Dodge RAM pickup truck speeding away from police officers on Tuesday before a crash and a fatal police shooting in Broward County.

Manuel Sanabria, the driver of the pickup truck, was wanted for a Monday night murder in Port St. Lucie, so he refused to stop, and struck a man and several cars while trying to get away, according to Fort Lauderdale Chief Patrick Lynn

Sanabria, 38, refused to surrender and “engaged” police officers, Lynn said during a news conference on Tuesday.

“Our officers took the action that they felt was necessary to defend themselves,” Lynn said.

Labrent Grey said the man who Sanabria struck during the chase was his cousin Fred Hall, the owner of Willie’s Auto Body Shop.

A doctor pronounced Sanabria dead at Broward Health Medical Center.