Police searching for armed thief caught on camera stealing cash from Hialeah Farm Store

HIALEAH, Fla. – The Hialeah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an armed thief that was caught on camera stealing from a farm store Tuesday night.

Police say the robbery happened around 9 p.m. at Hialeah Farm Store, located at 605 West 29th St.

Authorities said an unidentified man was seen pointing a gun at the clerk and demanded the money in the cash register and her phone.

Police said the clerk, in fear, complied and placed the money in a plastic bag.

Authorities have not said how much money was stolen during the robbery.

Investigators said the thief fled shortly after and was seen traveling eastbound on West 29th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525 of Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477