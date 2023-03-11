MDPD investigating after 3 killed, 1 injured in Hialeah ATV crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a crash that left three people dead and one injured overnight Saturday.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. at Northwest 186th Street and Northwest 122 Avenue in Hialeah.

According to investigators, a side-by-side All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) was driven by a man with three passengers while they were inside a restricted rock quarry.

Authorities said the ATV and an extra-large dump truck crashed inside the active work area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the male driver and two female passengers deceased on the scene.

According to MDPD, the fourth male passenger was airlifted to Aventura Trauma Center and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims that were killed in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or 866-471-8477.