BSO: 6 arrested, cars seized in reckless driving bust

MARGATE, Fla. – Deputies arrested six men performing “reckless maneuvers” at a Margate shopping plaza and seized their vehicles Friday night, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

According to BSO spokesperson Carey Codd, deputies with the agency’s Burglary Apprehension Team were surveilling a group of 60 to 70 drivers in the 5300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Margate at around 11 p.m. Friday.

“Detectives witnessed six drivers performing reckless maneuvers, such as spinning out their tires at a high rate of speed, in a shopping plaza with customers exiting and entering stores and restaurants,” Codd wrote in a news release. “The drivers then gathered at a gas station nearby, and B.A.T. and deputies from several BSO districts seized an opportunity to move in.”

The following men were arrested and charged under a new Florida law designed to combat street racing:

Adrian Cruz-Soto, 26, of Pompano Beach

Carlos Ramirez-Martinez, 26, of Pompano Beach

Cody Traylor, 28, of Coral Springs

Luis Maldonado, 25, of Pompano Beach

Anthony Guevara-Moreno, 21, of Oakland Park

Christopher Martinez, 24, of Fort Lauderdale

Top: Adrian Cruz-Soto, Carlos Ramirez-Martinez, Cody Traylor Bottom: Luis Maldonado, Anthony Guevara-Moreno, Christopher Martinez (BSO)

The arrests came a day after Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announced three arrests for stunt driving in Fort Lauderdale.

In Monday’s news release, Tony promised to continue cracking down.

“These stunts, these daredevils, these reckless drivers, these careless drivers, you’re not going to get a break from me,” he said. “You’re not going to get a break from any of my deputies. We’re going to make sure we safeguard the streets of Broward County.”

Crackdowns on illegal street racing and stunt driving continue in other parts of South Florida as well.

Over the weekend, authorities in Miami-Dade County arrested two men and one woman they said fled from police who were trying to bust an illegal street takeover.