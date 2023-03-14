70-year-old man arrested after stabbing fellow liveaboard with filet knife in Key West, deputies say

Scott Alan King, 70, of Key West, is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

KEY WEST, Fla. – A 70-year-old man was arrested Monday after stabbing a fellow liveaboard man in Key West, authorities said.

Scott Alan King, of Key West, is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies responded to a call of a stabbing around 11:45 a.m. on a boat that was docked near Margaret Street.

Authorities said the altercation started after the victim told deputies that King’s boat began dragging anchor, which caused both of their boats to hit each other.

Investigators said the victim was working to resolve the issue when King became angry and cut both the victim’s hands with a filet knife.

According to Linhardt, the victim was treated by the Key West Fire Department for cuts to his hands.

King was taken to a nearby jail.