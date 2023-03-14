Deputies investigate after man shot near elementary school in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies were investigating a late morning shooting in Dania Beach Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said deputies responded to the 200 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, near Collins Elementary School, just after 11:30 a.m. and encountered a man who had been shot.

Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, she said.

St. Louis said the school was placed on “secure status” as deputies canvassed the area.

Deputies haven’t announced any arrests and said the investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.