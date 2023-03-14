Police in Miami-Dade County search for missing 4-year-old girl

4-year-old Ishtar Ayiti Nicaisse was last seen on Thursday, March 2 in the company of her father, 31-year-old Frantz. A. Nicaisse,

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are searching for a missing child.

The Miami-Dade Police Special Victims Unit said Ishtar Ayiti Nicaisse was last seen on Thursday, March 2.

She was in the company of her father, 31-year-old Frantz. A. Nicaisse, police said.

Ishtar was last seen on the 1200 block of Northeast 111th Street in Miami wearing a blue dress.

She is described by police as a Black female, three-feet tall, weighing 40 lbs. with brown hair and black eyes. The girl may be in need of services, police said.

Anyone with information on Ishtar’s whereabouts is urged to contact Miami-Dade police at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.