Police investigating after train fatally strikes pedestrian in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train Tuesday morning.
It happened on the tracks near Biscayne Boulevard and 195th Street.
Officials are working to discover exactly what led to the pedestrian being on the tracks as the train was passing by.
Authorities have not released the identity of the person who was struck by the train.
Aventura police said southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from 199th Street to 195th Street was reduced to one lane due to the incident and they are asking drivers to use alternate routes until further notice.
No other information has been released.
