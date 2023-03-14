Man shoots at officers serving search warrant in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A subject shot at Miami-Dade police Special Response Team officers Tuesday morning who were serving a search warrant at a home in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon was told that two women evacuated the home in the 400 block of Northwest 82nd Terrace after officers arrived around 6:30 a.m.

The officers then went into the home, which is when the suspect allegedly fired at them.

“The Special Response Team -- when they go to these warrants, they don’t know what they’re gonna be confronted with,” Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is a spokesman for the police department, said.

Police said the officers retreated and did not return fire. The suspect eventually surrendered, coming out of the home with his hands up.

Officers then went back into the home and found a woman and a 1-year-old child inside the same room from where the suspect fired at the officers, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

A woman told Local 10 News that he woman found inside is her cousin and the suspect is her cousin’s boyfriend and the 1-year-old is their child.

“He’s a great guy,” that relative said. “That’s my family, I love everyone in there and I’m just thankful that no one was injured, that’s all that matters to me.”

According to authorities, the warrant was related to a “violent felony case out of Miami.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be checked out, but will eventually be transported to jail.

No other details about the shooting and warrant involving the suspect were immediately released.