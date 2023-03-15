66º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man gunned down outside home in northwest Miami-Dade

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was gunned down Tuesday night outside a home.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a home in the 8400 block of Northwest Fifth Court.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

A Local 10 News crew was in the area after the shooting as a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz SUV had its doors propped open.

The victim’s body was lying near the vehicle, covered by a tarp.

Zabaleta confirmed that police do not have any information at this time about the shooter.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

email

facebook

twitter