Man gunned down outside home in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was gunned down Tuesday night outside a home.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a home in the 8400 block of Northwest Fifth Court.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

A Local 10 News crew was in the area after the shooting as a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz SUV had its doors propped open.

The victim’s body was lying near the vehicle, covered by a tarp.

Zabaleta confirmed that police do not have any information at this time about the shooter.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.