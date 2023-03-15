Productive Florida Python hunters show off impressive haul

EVERGLADES NAT'L PARK, Fla. – Two licensed Florida python trappers are celebrating quite the haul.

Bayo Hernandez and John Costa from Florida State Hunters showed off 13 Burmese Pythons on social media that they caught in the last six weeks.

The longest snake in the bounty was 13 1/2 feet. The heaviest was 65 pounds.

Hernandez and Costa found an alligator in the belly of one of the beasts, and another had 43 eggs. Costa says we are entering prime egg-laying season.

They also found a baby hatchling, which you see being held by Costa’s son, in one of the snakes.

Baby hatchling found in python held by John Costa's son (Courtesy: John Costa)

The pair are licensed contractors with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) and have been working together for a couple of years.

They have caught hundreds of Burmese Pythons.

Contractors must log onto a SFWMD app as soon as they make a catch and record the latitude and longitude of where the snake was found.

They then do a Zoom call with a biologist, who documents more information about the capture.

After the python is properly euthanized, it can be sold for its skin or even its meat.

Python meat sales are legal in the United States, and one online site advertises boneless Burmese Python meat for $99.99 per pound.

Exotic Meat Market says, “Python meat is pink in color. Python Meat has a chewy texture. Python Meat tastes like Python Meat, not like Chicken. Python Meat is famous in some countries. It is claimed on the world wide web that Python Meat can cure asthma or those who have respiratory issues.”

Despite all their success, Hernandez still rues the one that got away. He grabbed a 17-foot female Python by the back of the neck, but the giant snake was able to out-muscle him and escape.

Costa says it is very hard to hold on to a wet Python.

Their work is critical as scientists now say the invasive species, which caused so much destruction in the Everglades, have been tracked moving north to other parts of Florida.