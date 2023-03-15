Reward of up to $5,000 offered for information about man’s murder

Police are investigating after Stanley Ragin was killed in the shooting that occurred around 7:10 p.m. at home near the 100 block of Northwest 10th Street.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man Saturday in Hallandale Beach.

Stanley Ragin was killed in the shooting that occurred around 7:10 p.m. at home near the 100 block of Northwest 10th Street.

Authorities said Ragin was attending a house party when he was shot several times and died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.