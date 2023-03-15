Woman, 21, killed in rollover crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla, – A 21-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash that shut down traffic on a busy Miami Gardens road Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on U.S. 441, south of County Line Road, just before 3:15 a.m as a woman drove southbound in a gray Toyota Camry.

The crash also damaged a number of parked vehicles at the nearby Lehman car dealership.

“The driver clipped the median, which caused the vehicle to spin across multiple lanes into a dealership lot, and strike five parked cars,” a Miami Gardens police spokesperson said in an email. “Subsequently, the vehicle flipped over and landed on its roof, at which time the driver was ejected out of the vehicle.”

Police shut down both directions of the road as they investigated.

Authorities haven’t identified the victim or released information on what led to the crash.

The road reopened just after 9 a.m.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of the article misstated the time of the crash. The article has been updated.