PLANTATION, Fla. – A police pursuit in Plantation Wednesday ended with two people being detained in Davie.

Plantation police say the chase started after an aggravated assault, and that the driver left the scene when officers arrived.

Sky 10 was above the scene Wednesday as officers surrounded a beige sedan along University Drive, just south of Interstate 595 before the driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.