Army parachutist dies after ‘hard landing’ at Homestead Air Reserve Base

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A member of the United States Army Parachute team who took part in a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base has died.

According to a news release, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen passed away from injuries he suffered on Monday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, medics took him to Jackson South Medical Center’s Ryder Trauma Center after a “hard landing.”

“The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Sgt. 1st Class Ty Kettenhofen was loved, admired, and respected by all those who knew him for his sense of humor, joy of life and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist,” said Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander.

Sgt. 1st Class Kettenhofen has two older brothers who are also paratroopers. He also served a tour in Iraq.

Sgt. 1st Class Kettenhofen joined the Golden Knights in the fall of 2020. He had more than 1,000 jumps with the U.S. Army.

The accident is under investigation.