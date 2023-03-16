BSO: After Oakland Park woman goes for walk, thief goes for ride

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – An Oakland Park woman came home one evening, parked and locked her car, walked into her apartment and then headed back out to take her dog for a brief walk.

Little did she know, deputies say, that would be the last time she saw her 2012 gray Honda Civic.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say was caught on camera stealing a set of keys the woman may have left in her front door, according to the agency.

The crime happened on March 3 in the 2600 block of Northwest 33rd Street.

According to BSO, the woman’s Civic had a license plate of AQ87TZ.

The agency provided residents with the following safety tips:

• Don’t leave your car doors unlocked

• Don’t leave your car keys or fobs in your car

• Don’t leave valuables, including firearms, in your car

• Don’t leave your garage door opener in your car

• Subscribe to a vehicle tracking system

• Install alarms or immobilizing devices

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call BSO Detective Daniel Richter at 954-202-3131 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.