Deputies searching for missing 22-year-old man from Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old man missing from Tamarac.

According to detectives, Kymani V. Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday near the 7600 block of Nob Hill Road.

Investigators said Williams was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was also seen carrying a gray backpack.

Williams is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his neck and left arm.

According to his family, Williams suffers from various mental illnesses that require medication.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.