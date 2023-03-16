Judge: Florida City man accused of sexually abusing minors ages 9, 15

MIAMI – A 41-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday wearing a green safety smock that is generally reserved for inmates on suicide watch. He was facing child sex abuse charges involving two victims in Miami-Dade County.

Rashad Ahmad Rancher, of Florida City, appeared in front of Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Victoria Sigler, who ordered him to avoid all contact with the two victims.

“The victim was allegedly 9 years old,” Sigler said in court as she reviewed one of the cases.

Siegler said the other victim was allegedly 15 years old. Records show Miami-Dade corrections officers had been holding Rancher since about 2:25 p.m., on Wednesday, at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Rancher has two pending cases that prosecutors filed on Thursday. One is for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12 years old, and sexual battery with no serious personal injury. The other is a domestic violence case for the sexual battery of a minor by an adult.

Rancher’s Miami-Dade criminal record includes arrests for burglary of an occupied dwelling and cocaine possession in 2002, burglary and cocaine and marijuana possession in 2004, battery and selling cocaine in 2005, battery in 2006, and cocaine and marijuana possession in 2007.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.