Man arrested in connection with armed Farm Store robbery in Hialeah

22-year-old David Heredia if facing a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon after being accused of robbing a Farm Store in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police detectives arrested a man Monday who is accused of robbing a Farm Store in Hialeah, authorities announced Thursday.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. March 7 at Hialeah Farm Store, located at 605 West 29th St.

Investigators said the suspect was identified as 22-year-old David Heredia.

According to his arrest report, the victim told police that she was approached by a man, later identified as Herrera, who entered the employee-only restricted area and was holding a black handgun.

Local 10 News obtained surveillance video from Hialeah Police where Heredia was seen pointing a gun at the clerk and demanded the money in the cash register and her phone.

Police said the clerk, in fear for her life, complied and placed the money in a plastic bag after Heredia demanded all the money from the register.

Detectives said the employee complied and handed Heredia approximately $210 before he fled on foot.

Hialeah police said surveillance video shows that after exiting the store, Heredia got into a black Mercedes Benz C-Class with dark rims, a broken taillight and white stickers on the driver’s side window.

Detectives said after driving away from Hialeah Farm Store, additional surveillance video captured Heredia parking the same vehicle at Walker Park in Hialeah around 9 p.m.

After conducting a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) search, police said they discovered the car was registered to Heredia.

Police said they found Heredia near a basketball court in Hialeah around 5:20 p.m. Monday when he attempted to get inside his car.

After searching Heredia’s vehicle, they found a black handgun case on the passenger floorboard, authorities said.

According to detectives, Heredia was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Hialeah Police Station where he provided a full recorded confession implicating himself in the robbery.

He was later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on one count of robbery with a firearm.

Heredia appeared before a judge in Miami-Dade court Thursday where he is being held on no bond.