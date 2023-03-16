Miami-Dade Youth Fair returns for 71st season

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s fair time once again in South Florida!

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, located at 10901 SW 24th St., begins Thursday with new rides, exhibitions, concerts and some freaky food.

Attendees will be able to try the all-new Miami Cuban funnel cake sandwich, pickle fries with cheese, and wash it down with pickle lemonade or a deep-fried milkshake.

Eddie Cora, President of the Miami-Dade Youth Fair, said he’s looking forward to hearing the screams when people ride on the brand new “Outlaw” roller coaster.

The annual youth fair returned to Miami-Dade County for its 71st season and includes over 80 rides.

Cora told Local 10 News that the youth fair will also be hosting its first-ever “Be There 5K” on Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

He said the 5k benefits the Miami-Dade Youth Fair’s scholarship fund, which goes straight back to the kids of the community.

Beyond the rides and the food, the fair features blockbuster shows, captivating performances, student competitions and interactive attractions.

Click here to view the fair’s full schedule through April 9 as well as the 2023 entertainment lineup.