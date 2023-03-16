Violent incidents on and off campus at Miami Northwestern Senior High have parents, activists concerned

MIAMI – Police officers are responding after multiple violent incidents on and off campus at Miami Northwestern High School.

A large police presence was seen on Thursday outside the school after the Miami-Dade School District said there was an incident just off campus.

Authorities said weapons were recovered and people were taken into custody.

Community activists told Local 10 News they are fed up with the violence.

The off-campus incident wasn’t the only thing that happened at the school on Thursday, as earlier in the day Local 10 was provided a photo of a crowd surrounding a fight on campus and another photo of who Local 10 News was told is the assistant principal trying to subdue a student.

Video of a brutal brawl at the school was taken just last week.

Activists say they’re thankful those involved were not more seriously hurt.