BSO: 3 armed robbers caught on camera stealing cash from Lauderdale Lakes pawn shop

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for three armed robbery suspects after they were caught on camera stealing cash and jewelry from a pawn shop in Lauderdale Lakes last Friday.

According to detectives, a man wearing a blue, white and black jacket with black pants walked into Cash America Pawn at 2880 N. State Road 7 just before 4:45 p.m. on March 10, pretending to be interested in buying jewelry.

Deputies said a few moments later, two other men entered the store when the first suspect pulled out a handgun.

BSO released surveillance video that shows the man pointing the handgun at store employees.

Authorities said the three men went behind the counter and forced the employees to open the cash register.

The video shows one of the men smashing a display case and stealing the items inside.

According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, after the robbery, the three suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry in a blue, four-door KIA with Florida tag QFPL03.

The second suspect was seen wearing a gray hoodie with light blue jeans and the third suspect was wearing a green Adidas jacket with black pants.

All three of the robbers were wearing masks.

Caro said the FBI, along with BSO detectives, will be investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO Robbery Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.