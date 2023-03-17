Florida Lottery: Woman claims $2 million Powerball prize from October drawing

A Florida woman claimed a $2 million Powerball prize this week for a drawing that was held last October, Florida Lottery officials announced Thursday.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman claimed a $2 million Powerball prize this week for a drawing that was held last October, Florida Lottery officials announced Thursday.

According to Lottery officials, the drawing was held on Oct. 31.

Michele Story, 61, of Orange Beach, purchased her winning Power Play ticket from Flora Bama Liquor in Pensacola.

The business will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said Story claimed her prize this week at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.

According to officials, her winning Powerball ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday night at 10:59 p.m., with an estimated $78 million jackpot.

Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. to be eligible for the drawing.

“Since joining POWERBALL in 2009, the game has generated more than $2.65 billion in contributions to education statewide,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Florida is among the top-selling POWERBALL states in the country, with more than 120.3 million winning tickets totaling more than $3.5 billion in prizes, including 16 jackpot winners.”