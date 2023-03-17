73º

LIVE

Local News

2 men critically injured in northwest Miami-Dade shooting

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a double shooting that occurred early Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene on Northwest Miami Court, near North Miami Avenue and 79th Street as multiple police vehicles were in the area.

Crime scene tape blocked off a perimeter.

Miami-Dade police responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

According to police, officers arrived to find two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where they are both listed in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email