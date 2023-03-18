Fatal shooting causes panic on Ocean Drive

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that caused panic during the St. Patrick’s and spring break parties in South Beach.

Police officers responded to the shooting at about 10:40 p.m., on Friday, at Seventh Street and Ocean Drive, and they found two male victims wounded, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

A graphic witness video shot from the Majestic Hotel by Wyndham showed a man laying face down on the street. Another witness video shot from just outside the Avalon Hotel showed an officer performing CPR.

Fire Rescue personnel took them to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where one of the victims died and the other’s condition was critical, according to police.

Detectives reported detaining a suspect and seizing three firearms after the shooting. They were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to the report.

