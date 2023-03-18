Good Samaritans rush to aid man trapped under truck after Pembroke Park crash

A witness shared this image of a man who was trapped in truck after a crash on Friday in Pembroke Park.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An ice cream truck overturned trapping a driver underneath it on Friday in Pembroke Park.

The crash was along West Pembroke Road at South Park Road, east of First Street, and west of Interstate 95.

Darnell Toney was among the witnesses who rushed in to help the driver. His legs and feet were under the metal outside. His head and torso were inside the truck.

“I just felt like the man couldn’t die on my watch,” Toney said.

Good Samaritans use a jack from a tow truck to help a man who was trapped under a truck on Friday in Pembroke Park. (Courtesy photo)

The Good Samaritans used a jack from a tow truck that was nearby to help relieve the pressure on his legs, as gas and oil leaked on him and the road.

Witnesses said he was alive when paramedics arrived.

“Everybody that participated, they show that they care,” Toney said.

According to Pembroke Park Police Department, the crash wasn’t fatal, but there was a woman who suffered minor injuries.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cause of the crash to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.