Man attacks deputies while being arrested for trespassing in Monroe County, authorities say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday after being accused of trespassing at a home and attacking deputies in Monroe County, authorities said.

Shanon Lee Springer, 46, of Ramrod Key, is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and trespassing.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called around 3:00 p.m. to a home near Little Torch Key where Springer refused to leave.

Authorities said after Springer refused multiple requests to leave the property, he began kicking and punching deputies as they attempted to take him into custody.

Linhardt said deputies had to use a taser to get Springer down and he was later taken to a nearby jail.