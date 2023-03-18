Miami-Dade detectives search for gunman who shot woman, source says she knew him

Detectives are searching for a suspect who killed a woman on Friday outside of a storage facility in south Miami-Dade County.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A gunman shot a grandmother on Friday near North Miami, and Miami-Dade detectives believe she knew him and had been in an argument with him.

Witnesses said the victim was outside of the New Century Storage facility, at 14444 W. Dixie Hwy., when a driver with three others who were wearing ski masks arrived.

The shooter fled, but detectives believe he was the victim’s grandaughter’s ex-boyfriend and he probably had been following her, according to Local 10 News sources familiar with the case.

Police officers closed an area of West Dixie Highway at 143 Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel airlifted the victim who remained hospitalized on Friday night.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.