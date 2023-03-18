‘People are doing anything to try to get some money nowadays’: Video shows heist in Broward

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A barber said he could have lost a friend had a trio of armed masked thieves fired their weapons during a recent commercial burglary in Lauderdale Lakes.

The man was working at LK Barber Shop when he watched the surveillance video that Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released on Friday. He said a woman who is his friend works at the neighboring Cash America Pawn.

“I am sad she was there for that day because she could have lost her life around something like that ... things are rough nowadays, you know people are doing anything to try to get some money nowadays,” he said on Friday while working at the barbershop.

The Broward Sheriff's Office released the images of three armed robbers who stole from a pawnshop on March 10 in Lauderdale Lakes. (BSO)

The surveillance video shows one of the thieves first pretending to be a customer at about 4:45 p.m., on March 10, in the pawnshop right by the intersection of North State Road Seven and Northwest 29 Street, near the Middle River, according to BSO deputies.

The video also shows the thief pulling out a gun after his two accomplices walked into the pawnshop, and pointing it at the pawnshop’s employees after jumping over a glass counter to order them to give them access to the cash register, according to deputies.

After the smash-and-grab heist, the trio fled in a blue, four-door KIA with the Florida tag QFPL03, according to deputies who are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

