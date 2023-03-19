Fallen Miami-Dade police officer honored at annual motorcycle ride

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Motorcycle riders hit the road Sunday for an annual bike ride to honor those who died in the line of duty across the State of Florida.

The 9463 Foundation for Florida’s Fallen Officers paid homage to Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry.

Echaverry was also among those honored in the memorial roll call prior to the ride.

His family members were in attendance for the ceremony.

The late 29-year-old officer had been with Miami-Dade PD for about five years.

He was a part of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail.

Sadly, he was shot and killed last August while chasing an armed robbery suspect in Liberty City.