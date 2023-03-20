70º

Broward man, 22, dies after car ends up in Palm Beach canal

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A family is grieving the death of a 22-year-old man from Broward County on Monday after he died in a crash in Palm Beach County.

The man’s 2018 Mazda 6 plunged into a canal shortly before 3:50 a.m., after driving southbound on Parker Avenue, across from Howard Park, in West Palm Beach, police said.

Police officers dived into the canal to get to the submerged Mazda 6, pull out the driver, and perform CPR, according to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Fire Rescue personnel continued CPR on their way to Good Samaritan Medical Center where a doctor pronounced the man dead, according to Jachles.

