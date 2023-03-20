72º

LIVE

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Miami Beach commissioners discuss fatal shootings on Ocean Drive

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County, Crime

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach commissioners planned to meet on Monday to discuss preventive measures in the wake of two fatal shootings over the weekend on South Beach.

The two killings happened among packed spring break crowds.

The fatal shootings prompted officials to issue a curfew from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m., south of 23rd Street, and a state of emergency.

“We don’t want spring break in our city,” Mayor Dan Gelber said Sunday, adding that “it’s simply too difficult to police.”

Local business owners planned to attend the special city commission meeting to protest the curfew.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email