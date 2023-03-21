Cuban-American poet honored at White House

WASHINGTON – A Cuban-American poet from South Florida was honored at the White House on Tuesday.

President Biden honored Poet Richard Blanco with the National Humanities Medal in the East Room.

It’s one of the highest honors bestowed by the federal government to recognize those who have deepened the nation’s understanding of the humanities.

Blanco read at President Obama’s second inauguration. He also crafted words for a poem he read at the U.S. Embassy opening in Havana, Cuba.

“I was overjoyed, over the moon - starting to think about all the company I was in, from past recipients like Elton John, Tony Morison, Stephen Spielberg. I was like are you sure you got the right guy, but it’s such an incredible honor,” said Blanco.

Blanco said he plans to use this honor to advocate for the arts and humanities.