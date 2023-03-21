Miami-Dade woman accused of throwing 3-year-old girl to ground

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a woman from the West Little River area of Miami-Dade County on a child abuse charge Monday after a 3-year-old girl was sent to the hospital with several injuries.

According to a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report, on March 10, the girl was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a possible broken leg.

Police said Britney Marie Neloms, 35, claimed she fell on the child.

An investigator from the Florida Department of Children and Families responded to the hospital and “witnessed several other injuries on the victim, to include several bruises on the stomach, scratches on the neck (and) a severe eye injury,” the report states.

Those injuries weren’t consistent with Neloms’ story, police said.

According to the report, the girl told investigators that the 5-foot-6, 230-pound Neloms threw her to the ground and stepped on her leg, “causing it to hurt.”

The police report doesn’t specify Neloms’ relation to the child, but said the DCF removed the little girl from her custody.

Police said they interviewed Neloms Monday.

The report states she originally told officers that some of the bruises and scratches “could have been when the victim fell out of (a) vehicle.”

She then recanted her story and claimed the girl “fell on a bush,” police said.

Police took Neloms to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she was being held on a $7,500 bond on a charge of aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm.