1 dead after possible shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

A death investigation is underway at an apartment complex in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade.

A Local 10 News crew was at the North Park at Scott Carver apartment complex in the area of Northwest 74th Street and 23rd Court early in the morning as Miami-Dade police took photos of the scene.

A yellow tarp was seen covering a body on the ground outside.

A resident at the complex told Local 10 News they believe a teenager had been shot, however police have not yet confirmed that information.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.