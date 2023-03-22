71º

Local News

1 dead after possible shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

Neighbor tells Local 10 the victim is a teen

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
A death investigation is underway at an apartment complex in northwest Miami-Dade.

A Local 10 News crew was at the North Park at Scott Carver apartment complex in the area of Northwest 74th Street and 23rd Court early in the morning as Miami-Dade police took photos of the scene.

A yellow tarp was seen covering a body on the ground outside.

A resident at the complex told Local 10 News they believe a teenager had been shot, however police have not yet confirmed that information.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

About the Authors:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

