WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of murder-for-hire trial for co-founder of Presidente Supermarket

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Wednesday marks day 2 in the trial of Manuel Marin, a co-founder of Presidente Supermarket who is accused of having his wife’s lover killed in 2011.

Detectives said the killers tortured Camilo Salazar, who was an interior designer, and used gasoline to burn part of his body while the then-prominent Cuban-American businessman was in Bimini.

He surrendered in 2018 at a U.S. embassy in Spain.

According to prosecutors, Marin hired Roberto Isaac, former mixed-martial-arts fighter Alexis Vila Perdomo, and Ariel Gandulla to commit the murder on June 2011 in Miami-Dade County.

In December 2019, a judge sentenced Isaac to life in prison and Vila Perdomo to 15 years in prison. As part of a plea agreement, a judge sentenced Gandulla to 36 months in prison.

After prosecutors filed the case against Marin, Presidente Supermarkets released a statement saying he has “had no involvement whatsoever in the company since 2011.”

Local10.com archives: