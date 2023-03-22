Man wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced Peter Sullivan, 66, of Millsboro, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in West Palm Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A Delaware man is $5 million richer after claiming the top prize for a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

According to Lottery officials, Sullivan purchased his winning ticket from a Publix in Delray Beach. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.”