Miami police arrest man they say threatened family member with shotgun

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a man they say threatened a family member with a shotgun Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:18 p.m. near the 100 block of Northwest 64th Avenue, just south of Tamiami Canal Road, in the city’s Flagami neighborhood.

Authorities said they set a large perimeter and units responded after a neighbor told police that the man was armed with a shotgun.

Detectives said the man ran away from police, but was later taken into custody.

Investigators said the search for the shotgun is still ongoing.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where there was a heavy police presence along with SWAT teams and K-9 units.

The suspect has not yet been identified by police.