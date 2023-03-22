Motorcyclist taken to hospital after slamming into Tesla in North Miami

Fire rescue crews took a motorcyclist to the hospital after he or she slammed into a Tesla at a North Miami intersection Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 135th Street and 12th Avenue.

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said medics took the patient to a local trauma center by ambulance.

Motorcycle crash in North Miami (WPLG)

It wasn’t clear if the motorcyclist was expected to survive.

Video from Sky 10 showed heavy damage to both the Tesla and motorcycle and blood in the intersection.

North Miami and Miami-Dade police shut down the intersection as they investigated.