Police: Man charged with attempted murder in northwest Miami-Dade elevator stabbing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northwest Miami-Dade man was arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge early Tuesday morning after police said he rekindled an old quarrel and stabbed a man in an elevator.

It all happened at the Northside Commons apartment building, located at 8301 NW 27th Ave. in the West Little River area, police said.

According to a police report, the victim told officers that he and 46-year-old Daniel Kuyat had a verbal argument months ago, which he thought the two had moved past.

That apparently wasn’t the case.

Police said Kuyat, who lives in the building, was in its lobby just after 11:30 Monday night, and began arguing with the victim again.

The other man walked away, police said, but Kuyat charged after him and began assaulting him, leading the victim to defend himself, the report states.

After the victim got in an elevator in an attempt to get away, Kuyat followed him inside and placed him into a headlock and told him he would “cut his head off,” police said.

He then slashed and stabbed the victim, police said, causing the man to bleed “profusely.”

The investigating officer described surveillance video showing the elevator attack.

“(A) struggle is seen until the elevator door closes. A few moments later, the elevator door opens and Kuyat exits the elevator,” the officer wrote. “Kuyat rushes back into the elevator with the knife still in his hand and attempts to pull (the victim) out of the elevator. Although there is a large struggle, Kuyat is able to pull (the victim) out of the elevator by pulling his jacket over his head and dragging him out.”

The officer wrote that Kuyat was then seen slashing the victim in the back.

According to the report, the victim was able to run away and seek refuge in his brother’s apartment as Kuyat chased him with the knife.

The report states that Kuyat declined to speak to officers without an attorney present.

Kuyat, who also faced charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, both with a deadly weapon, was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.