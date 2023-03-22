Things quieter in Palm Beach as nation awaits possible Trump indictment

Things were quiet Wednesday near former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, ahead of a possible indictment.

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Things were quiet Wednesday near former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, ahead of a possible indictment.

Trump, who is campaigning for reelection in 2024, had announced on his Truth Social platform that he was expecting an indictment on Tuesday out of New York.

That didn’t come to pass.

Few showed up Tuesday to show support for the former president, and that continued Wednesday.

Derek Arnold was one of a handful of supporters near Trump’s residence Wednesday.

“I want to see President Trump free in ‘23,” he said. “Patriots will be here today, I guarantee it.”

Arnold camped outside of his truck, which had a number of Trump-related flags.