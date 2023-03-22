Video shows rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine being kicked out of World Baseball Classic in Miami

Cellphone video shows rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine being escorted out of a baseball game in Miami.

MIAMI – Before he was attacked at a South Florida gym, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine found himself kicked out of LoanDepot Park during the World Baseball Classic.

Video obtained by @OnlyInDade shows the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, standing up and blocking fans’ views as he waved a Mexican flag during the Mexico vs. Puerto Rico game Friday night.

According to Page Six, 6ix9ine was “heavily intoxicated.”

“He was drunk, he was inebriated and he was out of control,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “There were a lot of families there last night and he was bothering people.”

The video shows him eventually being escorted out of the stadium for his behavior.