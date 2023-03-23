As Miami prepares to pump up volume for Ultra, Miami Beach taken to court over liquor curfew

MIAMI – Massive tents took over Bayfront Park Thursday, with just one day to go before the beats start dropping for the Ultra Music Festival.

The annual electronic music fest was expected to attract more than 165,000 partiers.

With large crowds comes a heavy police presence.

“We’ll have plenty of officers on hand and that includes undercover officers inside,” Miami police Chief Manny Morales said.

But as Miami prepares to pump up the volume this weekend, the city of Miami Beach is trying to tamp down large crowds. It’s being taken to court over a liquor curfew.

“They’re just picking on the liquor stores,” Gulf Liquors owner Jorge Zubigaray said.

Zubigaray, whose store is located on Alton Road, is now suing the city for its newly-passed curfew on liquor stores.

It comes after two deadly shootings on South Beach last weekend, which led city commissioners to consider a curfew for everyone, as requested by the police chief and the city manager.

But that measure failed to pass, with those against it arguing that the crowds are typically not as rowdy on the days Ultra is being held across the bay.

Instead, Miami Beach commissioners passed a separate curfew, only applying to liquor stores.

It forces them to shut down starting at 6 p.m. from Thursday through this Sunday.

“This is unjustifiable, this is unfair, and quite frankly, we believe that it’s illegal,” attorney Jennifer Pratt, who represents the store, said.

Pratt said the city is unfairly targeting small businesses instead of finding real solutions to keep spring break safe.

“These employees that are hourly wage employees (will lose work) because the city just wanted to do something?” she asked.

Zubigaray added: “This is my time to make some money. This is the time that I make the money to cover up when I don’t make my money. So this is my little cushion and they’re taking my cushion from me.”

As of Thursday afternoon, a court hearing had not been scheduled for Zubigaray’s lawsuit.

Officials in Miami Beach told Local 10 News that they have yet to receive a copy of it. That means barring any last-minute action from a judge Thursday, the new liquor store ordinance will likely go into effect starting at 6 p.m.