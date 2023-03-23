BSO detectives investigating after man shot dead in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pembroke Park early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported around midnight near the 5500 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, deputies arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue also responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to investigators, preliminary information revealed the victim and shooter know each other and an altercation occurred prior to the shooting.

Detectives have not yet identified the victim.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Homicide Detective Stephen Hegedus at 954-321-4212 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.