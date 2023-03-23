Florida Lottery announces $4 million Mega Millions winner

Jean Corriolan, 56, of Riviera Beach, claimed his prize from the Nov.18, 2022, Mega Millions drawing at Lottery Headquarters in West Palm Beach this week.

According to Lottery officials, Jean Corriolan, 56, of Riviera Beach, claimed his prize from the Nov.18, 2022, Mega Millions drawing at Lottery Headquarters in West Palm Beach this week.

Officials said the winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

Corriolan purchased his winning ticket at an A&M Discount Beverage store in Palm Beach Gardens.

The business will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $938.7 million for education and has awarded more than $835 million in prizes to 67.7 million players,” Lottery officials said in a news release.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. Tuesday with an estimated $302 million jackpot.