Greyson’s Law, named after murdered South Florida boy, moves closer to governor’s desk

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Sanela Sabovic, Reporter

Greyson's Law moving closer to Gov. DeSantis' desk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Greyson’s Law, a bill designed to protect children at risk of parental harm, is closer than ever to landing on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk.

The bill, sponsored by two Democratic lawmakers, passed the Senate unanimously Wednesday night and cleared the House Judiciary Committee Thursday morning, its last committee stop.

The measure is named in honor of Broward 4-year-old Greyson Kessler, who was killed by his father in a murder-suicide in May of 2021.

Greyson’s mother, Ali Kessler, said her son’s father leveled death threats against her, but not their son, so she could not convince a court to temporarily suspend their timesharing.

Shortly thereafter, tragedy struck and Greyson was killed.

Since then, Kessler has been working tirelessly with lawmakers to protect children in Florida.

“This brings us one step closer to protecting all kids in the state of Florida from abuse and neglect,” Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton, said in a statement Thursday.

