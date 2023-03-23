No ‘quick fix’: Florida Keys water pressure to be reduced indefinitely

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in the Florida Keys may be noticing reduced water pressure.

After a series of breaks in the aging water line, water pressure up and down the island chain has been reduced, and will remain that way until further notice.

Gregory Veliz, the director of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, released a message saying that despite reserves being restored, officials are not confident the pipes can handle the amount of water normally used at full pressure.

Work has already begun to replace one section of the nearly 50-year-old water main.

There is no timetable as to when water pressure levels will be restored to their normal levels.

“I wish I could tell you that this will be a quick fix or even a temporary inconvenience, but I cannot,” Veliz said. “Rest assured, we are doing our very best and meeting daily to figure ways to better serve you.”

