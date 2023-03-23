Police: Mail carrier catches Miami man punching dog; he only stops to snatch her phone

MIAMI – A mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service caught a 19-year-old Miami man beating a dog at his Little Havana trailer park, leading to his arrest Wednesday on two felony charges, according to police.

According to an arrest report, as she delivered mail to the Silver Court Trailer Park, located at 3170 SW Eighth St., at around 9:20 Tuesday morning, the carrier heard a dog crying and saw John Marvin Guadamuz punching the animal.

Police said she told him to stop, but he told her that the dog was “his property” and kept on punching.

According to the arrest report, Guadamuz only stopped beating the dog after the mail carrier said she was calling police, leaving his front yard to snatch the woman’s phone and throw it on the ground, breaking the screen.

After the postal worker said she was calling police again, Guadamuz walked back up to her and stole the phone and the wallet encasing it after a “brief struggle,” getting into a silver Hyundai with a female and driving off with the phone in tow, the report states.

A witness saw the phone and wallet being tossed out of the Hyundai in front of the nearby Home Depot at 3030 SW Eighth St. and recognized the letter carrier from her driver’s license, police said.

The report states that the mail carrier has known Guadamuz since he was a teenager and has had “multiple encounters” with him in the past.

A Miami police officer located Guadamuz outside of his trailer Wednesday and arrested him, according to the report.

Police said he provided a full confession.

Guadamuz faced charges of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill and strong-armed robbery.

He submitted a $12,500 bond Thursday after being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, according to jail records.