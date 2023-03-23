Police officers search for suspect after fatal shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Thursday morning in Pompano Beach.

Police officers set up a perimeter around the crime scene at a three-story apartment building at the corner of Southeast 11 Avenue and Third Street.

Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the crime scene.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page or visit Local10.com for any updates.