BSO: Woman intentionally run over with vehicle following ‘ongoing disturbance’

A woman was intentionally struck by a car Friday morning in unincorporated Central Broward, authorities said.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a woman was intentionally run over with a vehicle Friday morning by a driver who fled the scene.

The hit-and-run was reported at 8:42 a.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest 13th Court in unincorporated Central Broward.

“I just got a call from my neighbors stating to come home real fast, my daughter just got run over from her friend,” the victim’s mother, Tina Gore, said.

According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel transported the victim to a local hospital with serious injuries.

She said deputies discovered that the victim and another woman had been involved in an “ongoing disturbance since at least last night” that resulted in the hit-and-run.

Antanisha Gore.

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos that the 20-year-old victim and the suspect are childhood friends.

“I am going crazy right now. I am just trying to hold it together for the sake of my kids right now,” Gore said.

According to Gore, her daughter and her daughter’s friend began arguing about who busted out the windows to one of their black SUVs when the argument escalated.

“It is not that she hit her -- she came again to ran my daughter’s head over also,” Gore said.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody after parking her car outside her home a block away. Charges are pending.

Authorities did not immediately release the identity of the suspect.

Tina Gore identified her daughter to Local 10 News as Antanisha Gore. She said her daughter is in critical condition at Broward Health Medical Center and wants the suspect held to the fullest extent of the law.

“I want her to be charged and I want her to do the max because she tried to kill my daughter,” Tina Gore said.